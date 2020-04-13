Positive Moments: Photos, videos that made us smile on April 13
(FOX 9) - Do you have a cute sing along, a funny distance learning moment or something else positive to share right now?
Please email your videos and pictures to fox9news@foxtv.com. Your clip might air to help brighten up our newscasts during the COVID-19 crisis.
Creativity in the Snow
At-home Spa Day
A big sister gave her little sister a "spa" treatment.
Birthday combined with Easter and "Christmas"
Jacqueline celebrated her 14th birthday Tuesday. Her family made it a celebration combined with Easter and Christmas - it snowed, so why not? (Victoria McGrew)