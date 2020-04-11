Expand / Collapse search

Positive Moments: Photos, videos that made us smile on April 11

Positivity During The Pandemic
(FOX 9) - Do you have a cute sing along, a funny distance learning moment or something else positive to share right now? 

Please email your videos and pictures to fox9news@foxtv.com. Your clip might air to help brighten up our newscasts during the COVID-19 crisis.

Quarantine Cinema

Bridget Krein in Woodbury shared these photos and video of her family's special way of getting the movie theater experience at home!

This family in Woodbury, Minnesota made a "quarantine cinema." (Bridget Krein)

Thank you, essential workers

Darlene Smith shared this photo of a sign thanking essential workers!