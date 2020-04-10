Positive Moments: Photos, videos that made us smile on April 10

(FOX 9) - Do you have a cute sing along, a funny distance learning moment or something else positive to share right now?
Please email your videos and pictures to fox9news@foxtv.com. Your clip might air to help brighten up our newscasts during the COVID-19 crisis.
Birthday Parade in Ivanhoe, Minnesota
Positive Moments: Boy gets birthday parade in Ivanhoe
A young boy in Ivanhoe, Minnesota has had his birthday plans canceled for three years in a row - usually due to snow storms. But this year amid the pandemic, the community gave him a celebration he won't forget.
Messages of Hope Painted on Rocks
Positive Moments: Messages of hope painted on rocks
Rock with colorful hand-painted messages were found along a Minnesota trail.
Wedding Guests Surprise Couple with Parade
Positive Moments: Wedding guests surprise couple with parade
The wedding guests came together with a parade in Hastings, Minnesota to honor a couple.