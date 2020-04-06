Expand / Collapse search

Positive Moments: Photos and videos that made us smile on April 6

Published 
Positivity During The Pandemic
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - Do you have a cute sing-along, a funny distance learning moment or something else positive to share right now? 

Please email your videos and pictures to fox9news@foxtv.com. Your clip might air to help brighten up our newscasts during the COVID-19 crisis.

Look below to see the positive moments that we shared on our broadcasts on April 6.

Celebrating grandpa's birthday six feet away

Positive Moments: Celebrating grandpa's birthday six feet away

One family celebrated their grandfather's birthday -- and used a tape measure to be sure to stay six feet away. Share your positive moments with us at fox9news@foxtv.com.

Christmastime in April

Positive Moments: Family celebrates Christmas in April

Ho! Ho! Ho! One family is getting in the Christmas spirit amid the pandemic. Share your positive moments with us at fox9news@foxtv.com.

Golden 5th birthday parade

Positive Moments: Golden birthday parade

A young girl in Zimmerman, Minnesota got a parade for her golden birthday. Share your positive moments with us at fox9news@foxtv.com.