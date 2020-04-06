Positive Moments: Photos and videos that made us smile on April 6

(FOX 9) - Do you have a cute sing-along, a funny distance learning moment or something else positive to share right now?
Please email your videos and pictures to fox9news@foxtv.com. Your clip might air to help brighten up our newscasts during the COVID-19 crisis.
Look below to see the positive moments that we shared on our broadcasts on April 6.
Celebrating grandpa's birthday six feet away
One family celebrated their grandfather's birthday -- and used a tape measure to be sure to stay six feet away.
Christmastime in April
Ho! Ho! Ho! One family is getting in the Christmas spirit amid the pandemic.
Golden 5th birthday parade
A young girl in Zimmerman, Minnesota got a parade for her golden birthday.