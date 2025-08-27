Pope Leo offers ‘heartfelt condolences’ to Minneapolis shooting families, victims

The Brief A shooting at the Annunciation Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis on Wednesday left 19 injured and two people dead. Pope Leo XIV has expressed his "heartfelt condolences and the assurance of spiritual closeness" to those affected following the attack. Authorities are still working to piece together a motive.



Following an attack at the Annunciation Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis that left two children dead and a total of 19 victims, Pope Leo XIV expressed his "heartfelt condolences" to those affected by the tragedy on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Vatican News confirms that the Pope expressed his "heartfelt condolences and the assurance of spiritual closeness to all those affected by this terrible tragedy, especially the families now grieving the loss of a child" in a telegram sent to Archbishop Bernard Hebda of Minneapolis.

The telegram says the Pope commends "the souls of the deceased children to the love of Almighty God" and "prays for the wounded as well as the first responders, medical personnel and clergy who are caring for them and their loved ones."

Pope Leo is said to have "imparted his Apostolic Blessing upon the Annunciation Catholic School Community, the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis and the people of the greater Twin Cities Metropolitan area," the telegram says.

Minneapolis school attack

The backstory:

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., several agencies responded to the report of a shooting at the Annunciation Church and Catholic School, located on the 500 block of West 54th Street in south Minneapolis.

According to Minneapolis Police Department Chief Brian O'Hara, a masked gunman approached from the outside of the church and began firing several weapons through the church windows towards children gathered for mass. He was armed with a rifle, shotgun and pistol, and is believed to have fired dozens of rounds cumulatively from all three, according to police.

First responders arrived to rescue hiding children throughout the church, according to O'Hara, when they learned of an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old that had died.

During the attack, 17 others were also injured, 14 of whom were children. Two remain in critical condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect was identified on Wednesday as 23-year-old Robin Westman, who is reportedly dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Robin was previously known as Robert before changing their name in 2019.

What's next:

Authorities are still working to piece together a motive for the attack.