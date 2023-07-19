Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 7:22 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Dunn County, Saint Croix County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until THU 12:00 AM CDT, Rice County, Washington County, Pepin County, Saint Croix County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 5:15 PM CDT until THU 12:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Carver County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Kandiyohi County, Le Sueur County, Mcleod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Renville County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Wright County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pierce County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Cass County, Chisago County, Crow Wing County, Isanti County, Itasca County, Kanabec County, Koochiching County, Pine County, Saint Louis County, Barron County, Burnett County, Polk County

Police warn garage burglaries on the rise in south Minneapolis

By FOX 9 Staff
Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police warn there's been a rise in garage burglaries throughout south Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department advised residents in the 3rd Precinct there's been an increase in garage burglaries, noting 15 addresses have been hit in the past week.

Access to garages has often been gained through a service door, but in some cases, a garage door opener was stolen from a car parked outside and then used to open the door, according to police. Most commonly reported stolen items include bikes, tools and lawn equipment.

Police warn residents to keep garage doors locked, take additional steps to further secure valuable items, and don't leave garage door openers inside unattended vehicles that can later be used to gain entry.