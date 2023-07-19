Police warn garage burglaries on the rise in south Minneapolis

Police warn there's been a rise in garage burglaries throughout south Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department advised residents in the 3rd Precinct there's been an increase in garage burglaries, noting 15 addresses have been hit in the past week.

Access to garages has often been gained through a service door, but in some cases, a garage door opener was stolen from a car parked outside and then used to open the door, according to police. Most commonly reported stolen items include bikes, tools and lawn equipment.

Police warn residents to keep garage doors locked, take additional steps to further secure valuable items, and don't leave garage door openers inside unattended vehicles that can later be used to gain entry.