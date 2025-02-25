Police using AI traffic cameras to track drivers using cell phones

Police have set up new cameras along Highway 7 that use artificial intelligence to identify when drivers are using their cell phones or committing other traffic violations.

New tech along Hwy 7

What we know:

Authorities in the west metro are using artificial intelligence-assisted cameras to make Highway 7 safer.

The Shorewood section of the highway, near Old Market Road and a Holiday gas station, saw five fatal crashes last year. Law enforcement agencies hope the new technology will help reduce dangerous driving behaviors.

AI traffic cameras

What it does:

The camera detects drivers who are speeding, using their phones, or not wearing seat belts. If a violation is detected, it captures an image of the driver and sends it to officers stationed nearby within five seconds. Officers then determine if a traffic stop is warranted and issue citations accordingly.

The camera operates using infrared technology, allowing it to function in the dark without visible flashes. Since it began operating on Feb. 10, officers have issued approximately 60 citations.

What it doesn't do:

Officials want to make it clear that the system does not automatically issue tickets by mail. If a driver is not pulled over, their photo is deleted within 15 minutes.

What they're saying:

South Lake Minnetonka Police Sgt. Adam Moore says Highway 7 was not designed to handle its current traffic volume. "It's kind of a high-speed roadway in any time that you have those high speeds with intersections, some of them controlled intersections, some of them uncontrolled. That's where you see the crash deaths. So we'd like to see that improved as well."