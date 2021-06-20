Police: Suspect arrested for 'random' deadly shooting of stranger in St. Cloud

Police in St. Cloud, Minnesota say a man inside a home was shot and killed by another man who was outside in a "random" incident.

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, the victim was shot just after 6:15 a.m. Sunday morning on the 2600 block of Island View Drive. The bullet appeared to come from outside the residence.

The victim died at St. Cloud Hospital Sunday.

Police later found the 45-year-old suspect on the 1200 block of Fourth Avenue South with a handgun. He was arrested without incident and admitted to shooting the victim.

According to the police investigation, the shooting is believed to be a "random incident," and that the victim and shooter had "no connections."

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.