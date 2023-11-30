Police standoff underway outside Rochester, Minn. shopping center

An unfolding situation involving a man in crisis has locked down a busy shopping center in Rochester, Minnesota on Thursday.

Officers issued an alert Thursday afternoon about the incident in the parking lot at T.J. Maxx plaza off Salem Road SW. It's a congested area, not far from the Apache Mall, and surrounded by stores, restaurants, and next to the KAAL television station.

Rochester police say the situation, which has been ongoing since 2 p.m., is under control. They are working to negotiate with the man to bring the situation to a safe conclusion.

Speaking with local media, Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin said the man involved in the standoff made concerning statements in a 911 call earlier in the day, including threats to officers. The same individual also apparently made calls to a Twin Cities-area television station as well.

Police say negotiations are ongoing and Chief Franklin couldn't say how long it might take to get the situation under control. Members of the public should avoid the area as the situation develops.