Police seeking driver who shot motorcyclist's gas tank while driving on Blaine road

Sukiri Fox, a local biker, said she won’t soon forget her ride Monday night along Lake Drive in Blaine.

Fox said a motorist in an older, beat-up white Volkswagen Jetta began messing with her, by passing on the shoulder and then getting a little too close to her Suzuki Gixxer.

"It was kinda crazy because all of a sudden, it just happened, it wasn’t like you got a lot of thought process into it," she said. "As he was pushing me over, I kicked him in the passenger side because it was all messed up."

The driver responded by pulling out a gun and shooting at her.

A bullet tore through her fuel tank, narrowly missing her leg.

"I felt liquid on my knee and looked down and saw it instantaneously…looked down and saw my tank got shot," said Fox.

Fox pulled off into a Kwik Trip and called 911. She believes the shooter continued on towards the I-35W ramp.

Blaine police are still looking for the driver Tuesday. Meanwhile, Sukiri says she’s worried about what the guy might be capable of if he’s willing to fire at a biker on a busy stretch of road during the evening commute.

Sukiri Fox was actually en route to a memorial gathering for a biker who was killed in a crash Sunday on I-494. Bikers gathered Monday night at Cowboy Jacks in Bloomington to remember the man.

