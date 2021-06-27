Officials investigate fatal crash on I-494 in Bloomington, Minnesota

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating after a crash left one person dead early Sunday morning on I-494 in Bloomington.

According to officials, at about 3:30 a.m., a Honda was heading west on I-494 and lost control in the corner, hitting the median. A Volkswagen was traveling east on I-494 when the Honda struck him.

The driver of the Volkswagen was not injured.

The driver of the Honda, a 37-year-old Richfield man, died in the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt. It is unknown if the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time.