Police say street racing becoming a problem in Minneapolis, metro

A video shared on social media over the weekend captured a group of drivers “hot-rodding” in an intersection in Minneapolis’ North Loop. Police say the same group had been engaging in similar behavior throughout the city.

The video shows several cars doing donuts at the intersection of South Washington Avenue and 3rd Avenue South Saturday night while a large crowd of people watched.

Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said the drivers were “creating a dangerous environment that threatens the safety of others while damaging property.”

Police responded to the intersection and were met with “hostile and aggressive behavior,” Elder said. The crowd reportedly threw rocks and bottles at the officers. The group had dispersed by the time more officers arrived.

No officers were injured, but a squad car was damaged.

The same group of drivers was engaging in “reckless driving behaviors” in several other parts of the city that night as well, speeding, disregarding stoplights and signs and “burning rubber,” according to Elder.

Elder said hot-rodding and similar behavior has been a problem across the Twin Cities metro lately, especially over the summer.