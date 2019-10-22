Police officers help tangled bald eagles in Apple Valley, Minnesota
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police officers in Apple Valley, Minnesota helped a pair of bald eagles Monday that had become tangled together.
"Kind of like kids fighting--they just wanted to be separated," the Apple Valley Police Department said on Twitter.
Police officers helped two bald eagles in Apple Valley that were tangled together. (Apple Valley Police Departmen / FOX 9)
Police said the officers helped separate the eagles and get them back on their way.