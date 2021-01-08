Police investigation underway after man shot multiple times in Richfield parking lot

article

An investigation is underway and police are searching for a suspect after a man was found shot multiple times in a parking lot in Richfield.

After 911 calls, officers say the victim was found just after 2 p.m. The police department says first responders worked to revive the victim. However, police say the victim's current medical status is unknown.

Police are now searching for the person responsible for the shooting. Witnesses told investigators that a passenger car with two men inside was seen fleeing the scene but further details about the vehicle were not released.

The department says they don't believe there is a danger to the public. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at (612) 861-9800.