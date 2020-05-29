Police investigating suspicious death on Hwy. 36 in Roseville, several suspects in custody
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in Roseville, Minnesota are investigating what they say is a suspicious death in the city.
The Roseville Police Department said the death occurred on eastbound Highway 36 between Snelling and Hamline Avenues. Eastbound Hwy. 36 will be closed for several hours while officers process the scene.
Police have several people in custody. They say there is no further concern for public safety.