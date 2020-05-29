Police investigating suspicious death on Highway 36 in Roseville, Minnesota

Police are investigating a suspicious death Friday morning on Highway 36 in Roseville, Minnesota.

Officials say the death does not appear to be related to the protests.

At about 9 a.m. Friday, police responded to a death on eastbound Highway 36 between Snelling and Hamline avenues. The highway was closed for several hours as authorities processed the scene.

Police have several in custody and say there is no further public safety concern.

