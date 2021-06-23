Police investigating suspicious death in Brooklyn Center

Police are investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found unresponsive in a Brooklyn Center home Wednesday morning. Authorities say there were multiple children in the home at the time.

According to police, at about 3:25 a.m., a 911 caller requested officers check on a woman and multiple children at a home on the 5400 block of Oliver Avenue North in Brooklyn Center.

Officers arrived at the home and discovered a woman who was deceased. Police also found multiple children, all of whom were uninjured.

A man has been arrested in connection to the death.

Police say there is no threat to the public.