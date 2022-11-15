Police investigating sexual assault involving multiple Providence Academy students

Wayzata Police are investigating a sexual assault involving several students from the prestigious Providence Academy, a Catholic college-prep school in Plymouth.

Police learned about the assault on November 10. It allegedly happened days earlier at a residence in Wayzata.

Wayzata Police Chief Marc Schultz said he would not disclose details of the case because the assault involves juvenile perpetrators and a juvenile victim.

Providence Academy Headmaster Todd Flanders said in an email the incident "entailed serious violations of both our policies and our Code of Conduct."

"We took swift and decisive actions after our internal investigation," Flanders said, but he would not elaborate on specifics given the active criminal investigation.

"I am confident in the school’s approach with each individual student. And everything is in keeping with our policies and Code," Flanders said.

The full statement from Providence Academy:

Thank you for your inquiry. The safety and protection of our students and community is a paramount priority at Providence Academy. The incident in question entailed serious violations of both our policies and our Code of Conduct. We took swift and decisive actions after our internal investigation.

The specifics of school discipline of individual students, minors in this case, is not a matter I can elaborate on--especially given that the matter is being additionally and independently investigated by the Wayzata Police Department. I am confident in the school's approach with each individual student. And everything is in keeping with our policies and Code.