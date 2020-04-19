Police investigating murder-suicide after siblings found dead in Forest Lake, Minnesota

Police are investigating a murder-suicide after a woman was found dead in a home Saturday night in Forest Lake, Minnesota. A man was found dead nearby shortly thereafter.

According to police, at about 8:15 p.m., officers were called to an abandoned 911 call in the 18000 block of Henna Avenue North. When they arrived, officers found a woman dead in the home.

A male suspect fled to a pole building before officers arrived. Officers later heard a single gunshot come from the pole building. Police say the man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Washington County SWAT Team made entry and located a male deceased in the pole building.

Police said there is no danger to the public.