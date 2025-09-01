Police investigating more smashed car windows in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police say they are investigating multiple reports of damaged vehicles overnight in what’s been a troubling trend in the city this summer.
What we know:
Minneapolis police say as many as 22 vehicles had windows smashed in three different incidents over about a two-hour span. Here’s a timeline of what happened.
- Police responded 3300 block of Fremont Avenue South, where seven vehicles were damaged.
- Just after 1 a.m., police responded to the 5000 block of Belmont Avenue South. Authorities located four vehicles that had been vandalized.
- At about 2:12 a.m., police responded between the 5300 and 5500 block of 26th Avenue South, where 11 vehicles were damaged.
Suspects still at large
The backstory:
Minneapolis police say their investigation shows a group of three individuals may be involved. The Minnesota State Patrol, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Airport police and flight assisted in a suspect search, but there were no arrests.
Troubling trend
Why you should care:
Last month, about 100 cars were vandalized in a similar crime spree that resulted in three people being arrested. At that point, police said as many as 500 cars have been vandalized in incidents this summer.