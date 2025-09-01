Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating more smashed car windows in Minneapolis

By
Published  September 1, 2025 11:44am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
Police say three juveniles are now in custody in connection to a crime spree throughout Minneapolis in recent days. An uptick in vehicle vandalism has affected more than 500 vehicles so far this year, according to officials. FOX 9’s Soyoung Kim has the latest.

The Brief

    • Minneapolis police are investigating three separate reports of at least 22 vehicles having their windows smashed out overnight.
    • The incidents happened between midnight and around 2 a.m. No arrests have been made.
    • Last month, more than 100 cars were damaged in the city in a vandalism spree.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police say they are investigating multiple reports of damaged vehicles overnight in what’s been a troubling trend in the city this summer.

Minneapolis car windows smashed

What we know:

Minneapolis police say as many as 22 vehicles had windows smashed in three different incidents over about a two-hour span. Here’s a timeline of what happened.

  • Police responded 3300 block of Fremont Avenue South, where seven vehicles were damaged.
  • Just after 1 a.m., police responded to the 5000 block of Belmont Avenue South. Authorities located four vehicles that had been vandalized.
  • At about 2:12 a.m., police responded between the 5300 and 5500 block of 26th Avenue South, where 11 vehicles were damaged.

Suspects still at large

The backstory:

Minneapolis police say their investigation shows a group of three individuals may be involved. The Minnesota State Patrol, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Airport police and flight assisted in a suspect search, but there were no arrests.

Troubling trend

Why you should care:

Last month, about 100 cars were vandalized in a similar crime spree that resulted in three people being arrested. At that point, police said as many as 500 cars have been vandalized in incidents this summer.

