Police investigating homicide after man found dead following Minneapolis fire

article

Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Friday near a fire in Minneapolis.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday, police found a man dead following a structure fire at a building at the corner of Central Avenue Northeast and 19th Avenue Northeast.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the man as 52-year-old Wayne Jacob Arvidson. According to the medical examiner, he died of "complex homicidal violence."

Police are still investigating the case.

This is the city's seventh homicide so far this year. Police said there is no threat to the public.