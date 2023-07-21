Minneapolis police investigating fatal shooting in Whittier neighborhood

A man in his 30s was shot and killed early Friday morning in the Whittier neighborhood of Minneapolis, according to police.

The Minneapolis Police Department said officers discovered a man who was shot while responding to a possible overdose report just before 5:30 a.m. near Nicollet Avenue and Cecil Newman Lane.

The man in his 30s was transported to the hospital and died from his injuries. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the victim’s name and cause of death at a later time.

The incident remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made. The Minneapolis police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or submit an online tip here.