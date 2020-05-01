Police investigating dog attack at family's home in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police in Minneapolis are investigating a dog attack case that occurred at a home on Penn Avenue North Tuesday night.
The Minneapolis Police Department responded to a home across the street from Lucy Laney Elementary School shortly before 10 p.m.
Sources say a mother and her child were critically injured by a family pet. Their conditions are unknown, but one remains in the hospital.
Minneapolis Animal Care and Control told FOX 9 the dog was euthanized.
FOX 9 reached a family member, but they declined to comment.