Police investigate stabbing in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota

Police are investigating after a person was stabbed in the neck overnight in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

According to police, at about midnight Saturday, officers were dispatched to a stabbing in the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North.

When they arrived, officers found a victim who had been stabbed in the neck several times. The suspect had fled the scene.

Police said officers encountered resistance when trying to get suspect information from witnesses.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

The stabbing is still under investigation.