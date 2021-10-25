Expand / Collapse search

Woman walking dog is struck, killed on 10th Ave in Blaine

Updated October 26, 2021
Crime and Public Safety
A woman died in a crash in Blaine, Minnesota.

BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash Monday afternoon in Blaine, Minnesota.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, a woman died after being struck by a car near 109th Avenue NE and Flanders Ct NE.

The initial investigation shows a vehicle traveling west on 109th Ave NE struck the woman who was walking her dog along the side of the road.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene but was later located. 

The victim was was taken to the hospital by helicopter where she was later pronounced dead. 