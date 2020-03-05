Police investigate after shooting victim found on bus in New Hope, Minnesota

article

One person is in custody after a shooting on a bus in New Hope, Minnesota Thursday evening.

According to the New Hope Police Department, around 9 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call from a contracted First Transit bus on 42nd Avenue North and Gettysburg Avenue North.

When they arrived at the scene, first responders found a man who with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Captain Scott Slawson told FOX 9 all accounts indicate the victim was shot while he was seated on the bus. There were other passengers on the bus at the time, but no one else was injured.

No one is in custody, but police do not believe there is a danger to the public.

The First Transit bus where the shooting occurred is under contract with the Metropolitan Council.

The New Hope Police Department, Metro Transit Police and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.