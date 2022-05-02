Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Wilkin County
13
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until WED 5:02 PM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:30 PM CDT, Clearwater County, Kittson County, Norman County, Pennington County, Polk County, Polk County, Red Lake County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:00 PM CDT, Beltrami County, Clearwater County, Marshall County, Pennington County, Polk County, Red Lake County, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County

Sheriff's helicopter lifts bounce house into the air with kids inside; 3 injured

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated May 3, 2022 12:50AM
FOX 11

Sheriff's helicopter lifts bounce house into the air with kids inside

Three children were taken to the hospital over the weekend after a bounce house the children were in was lifted into the air by a nearby police helicopter, according to authorities.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - Three children were taken to the hospital over the weekend after a bounce house the children were in was lifted into the air by a nearby police helicopter, according to authorities.

The Rancho Cucamonga Police Department held its annual open house on Saturday, April 30. Among the many displays was a bounce house for children. Around 10:30 a.m., a county Sheriff's helicopter was trying to land on the rooftop helipad of the police station, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. According to the department, the downward draft from the landing chopper forced the bounce house and several other canopies at the event to lift off the ground. 

Three of the children inside the bounce house were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation and treatment, but SBCSD did not provide any information as to the chidlren's conditions. One other child in the bounce house during the incident didn't require medical attention, according to police. 

SUGGESTED: Bouncy castle in Australia lifted into air by wind, killing 5 children

Both the county Sheriff's department and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating this incident.