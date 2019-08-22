Police find adult 'bleeding and unconscious' in Woodbury home

article

Woodbury Police found an adult bleeding and unconscious in their home overnight, prompting an investigation.

Police were called to the 11000 block of Sweetwater Path at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday after a call reported finding the person seriously injured. The patient was transported to Regions Hospital.

Detectives worked with the Minnesota BCA’s forensic team to try and figure out how the person was injured.

Woodbury Police updated the public Thursday afternoon saying, "Detectives have determined that the incident was not prepetrated by another person."

Police added that the patient remains hospitalized, but is expected to recover.

Nobody is in custody or is sought as part of the investigation.