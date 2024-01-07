Video: Police chase on Hwy 212 ends after crash in Eden Prairie

A suspected car thief was arrested Sunday morning after a chase that police say spanned the Twin Cities metro.

The Eden Prairie Police Department reports the suspect, a 23-year-old man, was arrested near the Home Depot off Prairie Center Drive around 11:20 a.m.

Traffic cameras show the chase speeding down Highway 212, heading east into Eden Prairie. On the exit ramp at Praire Center Drive, videos show the vehicle, a 2021 guacamole-green Dodge Charger, smashing into several vehicles, trying to squeeze between cars on the ramp.

The vehicle turns left and darts down Prairie Center Drive towards the Home Depot. Police detail:

"The stolen vehicle continued north on Prairie Center Drive toward Valley View Road, then continued east and into a parking lot adjacent to Home Depot, where it drove down an embankment and came to a stop. The driver was uninjured and was the lone occupant in the vehicle. He was arrested by Eden Prairie Police without incident."

The crash on the exit ramp injured a passenger in one of the vehicles, who was transported to a hospital with what police say are minor injuries.

Police say the vehicle was reported stolen out of West St. Paul and the driver eluded several law enforcement agencies, including Hennepin County Sheriff's deputies and police in Crystal, Brooklyn Center, Maple Grove, New Hope, and Plymouth.