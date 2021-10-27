Police ask for public's help after 4 puppies were left at Chaska golf course
CHASKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Chaska Police are looking for more information about four puppies that were abandoned at a golf course Wednesday morning.
The four puppies were left around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday at the Chaska Town Course, according to the Chaska Police Department's Facebook post. It's possible the incident involves a 2006 Red Nissan truck with a cooler in the back bed, police wrote.
If you have any information, please contact Chaska Police dispatch at 952-361-1231 and ask to speak with CSO Dulitz #476.
