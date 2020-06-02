Police: 65 George Floyd protesters arrested after curfew at Minnesota State Capitol Monday night

Dozens of people protesting the death of George Floyd were arrested at the Minnesota State Capitol Monday night.

Monday’s protest started at the Governor’s Mansion where thousands of people flooded Summit Avenue before the group eventually marched to the state Capitol.

The start time of St. Paul’s curfew was pushed back to 10 p.m., but some demonstrators at the Capitol decided not to obey orders to go home, leading to arrests.

However, even as the demonstrators sat with their hands bound, under arrest, they chanted, “What’s his name? George Floyd!” and remained mostly peaceful.

The St. Paul Police Department reported at total of 65 people were arrested.

Police also said a “protester support vehicle” was towed from the Capitol grounds. It was marked as a “medic vehicle”, but police said when they looked inside, they found helmets and a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Police towed a “protester support vehicle” from the Capitol grounds Monday night. It was marked as a “medic vehicle”, but police said when they looked inside, they found helmets and a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire. From: FOX 9

Earlier in the day, a member of the Minnesota National Guard spoke to protesters at the Capitol, saying they support the group’s efforts and would stay out of sight as long as things remained peaceful.

“We're here to allow you to exercise your first amendement rights peacefully," Lt. Col. Sam Andrews told the crowd. "We'll remain on scene, but we assure that we'll hear you. To the men and women and children that came out last night to have their voices heard, we heard it. We heard it and we're going to stay back, invisible, so you can't see us."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Minnesota National Guard members at State Capitol Tuesday, June 2. From: FOX 9

The Capitol remained surrounded by National Guard troops Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, state lawmakers plan to talk about what they can do in the wake of the riots following Floyd’s death. They have scheduled an 11 a.m. news conference to share their response.