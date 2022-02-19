Police: 2 overnight shootings in Minneapolis leaves 4 injured

The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating after officers responded to two double shootings in Minneapolis during the two o'clock hour Saturday morning.

An early morning shooting on the 2100 block of Lyndale Ave South in south Minneapolis left two injured after an apparent argument, police say.

Minneapolis police officers responded to the report of a shooting just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning. When they arrived, officers located a man in his late 20s with an suffering from gunshot wound sitting in a vehicle.

While attempting to provide medical aid, police said three to four people physically attempted to keep officers from caring for the victim. As a result, additional officers were requested to assist with crowd control.

A woman who had been shot was also located inside a nearby business.

Early investigations indicate that an argument among a group of people waiting access to the business escalated to gunfire.

Both the man and woman were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

Shots fired at moving vehicle in downtown, 2 injured

About half an hour before that incident around 2:20 a.m., police say they pulled over a vehicle "being driven erratically including traveling the wrong way on a one-way street" near Marquette Avenue and 7th Street South in downtown Minneapolis. The driver told officers that he and the front passenger had been shot.

Police confirmed both men, in their late 20s, were suffering from gunshot wounds, but are expected to survive. They were transported to the hospital.

There were two other uninjured passengers in the vehicle, who told police they were shot at while driving and that they did not see the suspects.

