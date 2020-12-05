Police: 2 cited, tires slashed during dueling protests at Minnesota governor's residence

article

St. Paul police say they cited two people with disorderly conduct after skirmishes during dueling protests outside the Minnesota governor's residence in St. Paul on Saturday.

Protesters from separate groups blocked the roadway on Summit Avenue for much of Saturday afternoon.

One group gathered as part of what has become a weekly protest to oppose a myriad of issues including COVID-19 restrictions and the results of the 2020 election. That rally was faced with a counterprotest.

Troopers and police officers separated protesters on Saturday as groups faced off in St. Paul outside the governor's residence. (FOX 9)

Police say they responded as part of an effort to keep the peace and protect property. While the events were mostly peaceful, officers say there were tense moments, but no use of force by St. Paul officers.

However, two people were cited for disorderly conduct during the rallies. Police say there were also reports of tires being slashed of cars parked along Chatsworth Street. Investigators are now looking into the vandalism.