Police: 1 dead after Jordan neighborhood shooting Monday afternoon
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis Police are responding to a deadly shooting in the Jordan neighborhood Monday afternoon.
According to a police spokesperson, at 4:24 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 29th Avenue North and Oliver Avenue North where they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to the hospital where he died from serious injuries.
