Polaris MRZR wins 2025 Coolest Thing Made in Minnesota

The Brief Polaris’ MRZR has been named the Coolest Thing Made in Minnesota for 2025. The contest featured 64 products, which was narrowed down through five rounds of public voting. Polaris' MRZR is a versatile military vehicle used by U.S. and allied forces.



Coolest Thing Made in Minnesota winner

The backstory:

The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce and BMO announced the MRZR as the winner during the 2025 Manufactures summit on Tuesday.

The second annual contest involved 64 products, which was narrowed down through five rounds of public voting. Ultimately, the MRZR came out on top for 2025.

The MRZR is described as a "versatile military vehicle with blackout lighting, collapsible roll cages for helicopter transport and enough power to run mission-critical systems," according to a press release.

Polaris began modifying off-road vehicles for U.S. Special Forces post-9/11. The MRZR, built in Roseau, Minnesota, is known for its versatility and has been used by every U.S. military branch and over 50 allied forces.

What they're saying:

"This contest captured the imagination of Minnesotans across the state, shining a spotlight on the pride we share in our manufacturers and the incredible things they build. Polaris is a spectacular reflection of that strength and ingenuity," said Doug Loon, President and CEO of the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, in a statement.

The Coolest Thing Made in Minnesota contest will return for its third year in 2026.