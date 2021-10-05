Plymouth police give update on suspect vehicle in hit-and-run

article

Police in Plymouth, Minnesota gave an update on the suspect vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that left a man seriously injured Sept. 25.

Authorities believe the suspect vehicle is a black-pearl colored 2011-2014 Acura TSX with damage and missing pieces to the lower front bumper, as well as missing A-pillar trim next to the front driver’s side windshield.

According to the police, at about 8:30 p.m. Sept. 25, a 19-year-old man was hit and seriously injured while biking on Vicksburg Lane crossing Rockford Road in Plymouth. The car that hit him took off, and he suffered critical injuries.

Plymouth Police say the cameras at the intersection were not working at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the crash or suspect vehicle involved is encouraged to contact Sgt. Jeff Dorfsman at 763-509-5669.