Playboi Carti’s ‘Global Antagonist’ tour headed to Target Center

Rapper Playboi Carti has announced his upcoming 2023 "Antagonist Tour" will make a stop in Minnesota in October.

Following performances at several festivals, including Rolling Loud California, Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash, Wireless Festival and more, Carti will play Target Center on Oct. 1.

Pre-sale tickets for the "Stop Breathing" and "Miss The Rage" rapper are available at 12 p.m. on July 13, with a general public sale starting the same time on July 14.

According to a press release, the tour will be Playboi Carti's first headline tour since 2021, and will make stops in several cities, including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, New York, London, Paris, Amsterdam and more.