Expand / Collapse search

Plane flips over during landing at Eden Prairie's Flying Cloud Airport

By Allie Johnson
Published 
Eden Prairie
FOX 9

Plane flips upon landing at Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie

A plane appeared to flip upon landing at the Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie, Minnesota Thursday afternoon, coming to rest on its roof.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - One person suffered minor injuries after a plane flipped over as it was landing at Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie Thursday afternoon. 

The Eden Prairie Police and Fire Departments responded to the crash around 11 a.m., according to city communications manager Joyce Lorenz. 

Plane overturned at Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie

A plane overturned while landing at Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie, Minnesota Thursday afternoon.

The pilot was the only person on the plane. He was treated for minor injuries at the scene and released. 

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.