Plane flips over during landing at Eden Prairie's Flying Cloud Airport
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - One person suffered minor injuries after a plane flipped over as it was landing at Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie Thursday afternoon.
The Eden Prairie Police and Fire Departments responded to the crash around 11 a.m., according to city communications manager Joyce Lorenz.
The pilot was the only person on the plane. He was treated for minor injuries at the scene and released.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.