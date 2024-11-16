Pine County shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 in custody

article

The Brief A man was killed Friday night after a shooting in Pine County. Authorities have taken the suspected shooter, a 31-year-old man, into custody. Police responded after witnesses said they saw the shooting and fled for safety.



What we know

According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, around 8:40 p.m., they responded to a report of a shooting in the 57000 block of Barns Spring Road in Pine County.

Authorities say witnesses reported that they saw the shooting and fled for safety. At the scene, deputies found a man dead.

Through witness accounts, authorities were able to indentify and find the shooting suspect, a 31-year-old man, and he was taken into custody.

The Pine County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the shooting.

What we don't know

Authorities did not say what led up to the shooting, but did say that more information will be released once charges are filed.

The identity of the man who was killed has not yet been released.