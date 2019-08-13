Photos capture funnel cloud near Ellendale, Minnesota

Image 1 of 2 ▼ An apparent funnel cloud appears in the sky near Ellendale, Minnesota. Photo Courtesy: Mike Beenken

A severe storm moved through southern Minnesota Tuesday evening.

Viewers reported seeing a funnel cloud near Ellendale, Minnesota. Any reported tornado will have to be confirmed by a NWS Damage Survey crew at a later date.

Steele County Emergency Management Director Mike Johnson says so far there haven't been any reports of damage or injuries. He says the Steele County Fair was evacuated as a precaution, but operations will resume at 5:30 p.m.

At one point, strong thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities metro area, bringing heavy downpours.