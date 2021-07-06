Expand / Collapse search

Photos and videos: Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall on Florida coast

By FOX 35 News Staff
ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center (NHC) announced in their 11 a.m. advisory that Elsa is officially making landfall on the coast of Florida as a tropical storm.

The FOX 35 Storm Team declared the landfall in the Gulf Coast's Big Bend region west of Horseshoe Beach late this morning.

FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King said that Central Florida can still anticipate some showers and storms throughout Wednesday as tropical moisture remains in the state.

"By Thursday, the region will be back to its normal rain chances," FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King said.

From here, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that Elsa will move across the southeastern United States through Thursday. It is moving northward at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. Weakening is expected as it moves inland.

FOX 35 has gathered photos and videos from across the state as Elsa moved up the Florida coast.

NOAA-landfall-elsa-070721-web.jpg
Tropical Storm Elsa Makes Landfall In Florida

CEDAR KEY, FL - JULY 07: Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall on July 7, 2021 in Cedar Key, Florida. Storm warnings remain in effect for parts of Florida's west coast as Elsa made landfall on Wednesday morning. After hitting Cuba on Monday, causing flo

Expand
GettyImages-1233849545.jpg

CEDAR KEY, FL - JULY 07: Sunken boats rest on their sides after Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall nearby on July 7, 2021 in Cedar Key, Florida. Storm warnings remain in effect for parts of Florida's west coast as Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall on

Expand

Florida counties see the effects of Elsa

David Peaton with Levy County Emergency Management has some advice.

Tracking Elsa in the FOX 35 Storm Team Thunder Truck

FOX 35's Sydney Cameron reports.

Preparing for Elsa's landfall

FOX 35's David Martin speaks to a fearless man standing in the rain and wind bracing for Elsa's arrival.

Large waves soak men in Key West as Elsa regains hurricane status

Credit: Nick Davies via Storyful

Hurricane Elsa forces Walt Disney World Florida to cancel fireworks event

A fireworks show at Walt Disney World was canceled on Tuesday as Hurricane Elsa approached the state’s southwest coast. (Credit: Credit: tequila_and_tiaras via Storyful)

FPL power trucks gather at Daytona International Speedway as Hurricane Elsa approaches

Hundreds of FPL trucks are at the Daytona International Speedway preparing to go anywhere that they are needed during and after Hurricane Elsa passes.

Strong winds in Port St Lucie as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches Florida

Strong winds and heavy rain were reported in Port St Lucie, Florida as Tropical Storm Elsa neared the state. (Credit: Brandon Josef Szinavel via Storyful)

Video shows kids large waves in the Florida Keys

The video, provided by ISLANDVIBECHARTERSKW on Instagram via Storyful, shows two young children getting drenched by large waves while standing on a pier in Key West.

