Pfizer booster shots available at Mall of America vaccination site

The state's community vaccination site at the Mall of America is now accepting appointments and walk-ins for free Pfizer booster doses.

Since Gov. Walz announced Minnesota will be giving boosters shots last Friday, the state has increased the MOA's site capacity to 500 doses per day. The mall's site will continue to administer first and second doses as well.

The site is located on Level 2 in the Southeast Court. The newly expanded hours are 1-8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 9-4 p.m. Saturday. Appointments can be made online.

Anyone age 12 or older is able to get the COVID-19 vaccine, with or without insurance.

Who is eligible for a booster shot?

Minnesotans who should get a free booster shot at least six months after their initial series:

65 years and older and residents in long-term care facilities

50-64 years old with underlying medical conditions

Minnesotans who may get a free booster shot at least six months after their initial series:

18-49 years old with underlying medical conditions

18-64 years old who are at an increased risk for exposure and transmission due to occupational or institutional setting (frontline medical workers, teachers, and first responders)

What do I need to bring when I get my booster shot?

Acceptable forms of physical proof of vaccination status to receive a booster dose include:

an original CDC COVID-19 vaccination card, or

a paper or electronic copy of a CDC COVID-19 vaccination card, or

if vaccinated in another country, then an original or copy of an alternative official vaccination record, as proof of FDA- or WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccination status.

Find more vaccine locations in Minnesota here.