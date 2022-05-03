Pet resource center raises nearly $4K in donations after asking for community help

Over the weekend, FOX 9 reported about a neighborhood pet resource center in desperate need of pet food and supplies. Three days later, the community has stepped in to help in ways the organization never expected.

The North Minneapolis Pet Resource Center was down to its last cans of cat and dog food and in desperate need of cat litter.

But as of Tuesday, the non-profit had raised nearly $4,000 in a span of less than 72 hours, and several people have already stopped by to make large in-person donations.

"It allows us to just know that we have food and supplies for our community for the next – I don't know – months at this point," Shannon Glenn, executive director of My Pit Bull is Family told FOX 9. "So we're able to keep families together through generous support of your viewers."

David L. Younkin stopped by Tuesday to drop off cat food and scratching posts.

"Everybody's having a hard time, aren't they? Even the cats. So, why not?" he said.

The center opened three years ago because northside neighbors were surrendering their pets at a higher rate due to a lack of resources. Glenn said $4,000 allows the neighborhood pet resource center to buy eight pallets of food.

"It allows (families) to keep their pets at home. We know that pets reduce stress, they keep people healthy, they allow people to have longer lives," Glenn said.

Katrina Collins said the resource center gives her the supplies she needs for her 10-year-old German shepherd, and she even donates items when she can.

"It's a good thing because there's a lot of people in the community that can't afford the food. It's very expensive, feeding ourselves but feeding the animal and the resources for getting shots," Collins said.

Glenn said not only can the resource center always use more donations, but also more volunteers. Right now, it's only open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, but having more help could allow the center to open more nights and serve more families in the community.

Donations can be dropped off during the center’s hours of operation. To make a large supply donation, email Supplies@mypitbullisfamily.org.

To make a monetary donation, go to the non-profit’s website.