Person seriously hurt after road rage incident at Hudson Lakefront Park

A road rage incident Sunday night in Hudson, Wisconsin ended with two people being hit by a vehicle, police say.

Officers were called out to the Hudson Lakefront Park boat launch for a fight that followed a reported fit of road rage.

Police say one person involved fled the scene in a vehicle, hitting two people on their way out. One person suffered minor injuries and was treated and released. The other victim, however, was critically injured, police say.

Officers were able to track down the vehicle and arrest the driver. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.