People play volleyball in front of erupting volcano in Iceland

Volleyball has always had a home on courts and beaches, but a group of players in Iceland have added volcanoes to the mix.

Video posted on Twitter by Rut Einarsdottir shows the group passing a volleyball amongst themselves on March 27 as Mount Fagradalsfjall spewed lava nearby.

Mount Fagradalsfjall began erupting on March 20. According to a report by FOX News, it had sat dormant for 6,000 years.

Reuters reported lava has shot several hundred feet into the air. Even so, it’s not considered a threat to the surrounding towns, Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir said on Twitter.

"We ask people to keep away from the immediate area and stay safe," Jakobsdóttir continued.

Despite the warning, the players didn’t appear to let the eruption throw them off of their game. Einarsdottir posted a selfie saying she was happy and enjoying her morning cup of coffee while the game went on.

This story was reported from Atlanta.