Hundreds of pelicans hanging out on Twin Cities lake: Video

The Brief Hundreds of pelicans migrating south for winter are "loafing" on Long Meadow Lake in Bloomington before they continue their journey. It's not uncommon for large groups of pelicans numbering in the hundreds to be spotted in southern Minnesota this time of year. The pelicans likely won't move on from the area until it starts getting cooler.



Hundreds of pelicans are hanging out on Long Meadow Lake in Bloomington, and it's a sight to behold.

What we know

The pelicans are migrating south for winter, and have stopped by the lake, located within the Minnesota Valley Natural Wildlife Refuge (NWR).

Bob Dunlap, a zoologist/data specialist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, told FOX 9 that seeing large groups (numbering in the hundreds) of pelicans is "fairly common" this time of year throughout much of southern Minnesota.

"In the Twin Cities, Long Meadow Lake and other areas within Minnesota Valley NWR host them annually in the fall as the birds 'loaf' around, feeding mainly on fish as they store up the energy necessary for their continued migration," Dunlap said.

How long will they stay?

Hundreds of pelicans were spotted on Long Meadow Lake in Bloomington on Sept. 23, 2024.

It's unclear how long the pelicans will stay in the area, as it largely depends on weather. However, Dunlap says, "If our warm streak continues for a while, I imagine they won't have much reason to leave and will continue feeding in the area."

"Once it cools down a bit more, I'd expect them to start leaving especially if winds are favorable from the north," Dunlap adds.

So, if you want to see them in person, head to Long Meadow Lake before it gets cooler.