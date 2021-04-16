Pedestrian killed in crash in Hopkins, driver arrested

article

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that killed a pedestrian in Hopkins Friday night, according to Hopkins police.

At 6:35 p.m. officers responded to a crash near 15th and Mainstreet. When they arrived, they found a woman dead at the scene.

Police arrested the driver, a 28-year-old man, for suspected impaired driving.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the victim's name at a later date.

