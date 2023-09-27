Woman killed in Coon Rapids after driver reports 'hitting something'

A woman is dead in Coon Rapids after a vehicle struck her, with the driver reporting they had "hit something."

On Sept. 22, the Coon Rapids police and fire departments, along with Allina EMS, responded to the scene along 85th Avenue Northwest where they discovered an injured woman was lying in the road.

Life-saving measures were administered, and she was transported to a local hospital where she was later died.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

This incident is under investigation.

Law enforcement is not releasing any further information at this time.