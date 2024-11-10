Pedestrian killed after being hit on Highway 7 in Hopkins

article

The Brief A 28-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a woman driving on Highway 7 in Hopkins Saturday night. The identity of the man who was killed has not been released by authorities.



What we know

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, just before 9:30 p.m., a 23-year-old woman was driving eastbound on Highway 7 when she struck a 28-year-old man who was in the lanes of traffic.

The man was killed in the crash, while the woman driving the car was uninjured.

What we don't know

The identity of the man has not been released by authorities.

It is not known why the man was in the lanes of traffic at the time of the crash.