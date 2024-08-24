Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Blaine

article

A man has died after he was hit by a vehicle in Blaine early Saturday morning.

What we know

According to Blaine police, the 27-year-old pedestrian was walking in lanes of traffic while pushing a cart near the intersection of University Avenue and 8th Avenue just before 6 a.m.

The man was then hit by a 32-year-old man driving a Toyota Highlander, said the Minnesota State Patrol, who is also investigating the crash.

Blaine police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Authorities do not believe the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

What we don't know

Authorities did not say whether the man died at the scene or was taken to the hospital where he ultimately died.

It is unknown why the pedestrian was walking in the road with a cart. The identity of the pedestrian has not been released by authorities.

Law enforcement did not mention any arrests being made.